Advertisement

UCF hires former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn to lead Knights

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn listens to an official's call during the second half of the...
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn listens to an official's call during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Starkville, Miss. Auburn won 24-10. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Central Florida hired Gus Malzahn as its football coach Monday, a little more than two months after he was fired by Auburn.

Malzahn was 68-35 in eight years with the Tigers, never having a losing season and going 39-27 in the Southeastern Conference. UCF scheduled an afternoon news conference to introduce its new coach.

UCF lost both its athletic director (Danny White) and football coach (Josh Heupel) to Tennessee last month. UCF hired Terry Mohajir as AD last week. Mohajir was the athletic director at Arkansas State during Malzahn’s one season at the Sun Belt school.

UCF has been one of the top teams in the American Athletic Conference since joining the league in 2013. The Knights have won the conference three times and played in three BCS or New Year’s six bowls.

Coach Scott Frost led UCF to an unbeaten season in 2017, capped by a Peach Bowl victory against Auburn and Malzahn. Heupel took over in 2018 and led the Knights to another unbeaten regular season before losing in the Fiesta Bowl to LSU.

The Knights fell off last year to 6-4.

Auburn fired Malzahn in December, paying a $22 million contract buyout to the coach, after the Tigers went 6-4 this past season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ERCOT directs utilities to begin rolling outages across Texas
Residents are asked to help by turning down thermostats to 68-degrees and unplugging...
Texans asked to conserve electricity now through Tuesday
The entire Brazos Valley is under a Winter Storm Warning until Monday.
Winter Storm, Wind Chill, and Hard Freeze Warnings in effect
A car involved in a crash on Highway 6 Sunday morning that took out a street light near Harvey...
Local law enforcement respond to dozens of crashes on Sunday
1:29 p.m. UPDATE: Highway 6 is back open but police are asking drivers not to travel at this...
Highway 6 in Bryan reopens after temporary shutdown due to ice

Latest News

No. 6 Aggies Notch Eighth Ranked Win of Season
No. 6 Aggies Notch Eighth Ranked Win of Season
No. 6 Aggies Notch Eighth Ranked Win of Season
No. 24 Women’s Tennis Earns 7-0 Valentine’s Day Win Against McNeese
Texas A&M Tennis
No. 9 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Blanks FGCU