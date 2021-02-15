Washington County woman shares memories of husband who died after getting COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The number of Brazos County residents who have passed away after contracting COVID-19 reached 200 last week. As we mark the one-year since the pandemic has changed our lives, we’re looking back and remembering those we’ve lost.

Robert E. Blystone Senior was 69 years old when he passed away in December. What his wife, Jennifer, can’t get over is how fast it all happened.

“We weren’t ready. I mean I wasn’t anyway,” said Jennifer.

The Washington County couple were both confirmed to have COVID in early November. Jennifer says it was only a matter of hours before Robert’s health took a turn for the worse and was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in College Station. There, in the parking lot, she slept in her truck for three days.

“It’s by far the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she said.

On December 23, 50 days after testing positive, Mr. Blystone passed away. In his obituary, the family wrote “He was a bull rider in his younger days and the last of a dying breed of Texas cowboy gentlemen. He loved life and everyone that met him loved him right back.”

“He was a kind of father that no matter what situation you were in, no matter what stupid thing you did, he was always there to fix it he would always say don’t worry about it I got it,” said his daughter Jessica Orrick.

“He also taught our sons how to grow up and be men and he was one of the very few real men I’ve ever known in my life,” said Jennifer, who isn’t angry nor does she question the timing of losing her best friend. Her hope is for others to continue taking the virus seriously.

“I’m one of those people who like to assign blame because it’s easier for me to be mad than it is to be sad but there’s nobody to blame. I just hope people take it seriously and not politicize it.”

