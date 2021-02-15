BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many of you have called and messaged KBTX and asked why it’s taking so long for the power to come back on. Others have wondered why some parts of town still have power and others have been in the dark for hours.

Many of you are asking why certain areas are constantly out of power, while others aren’t. Here is what I’ve found: Certain areas, like hospitals and firehouses, those grids will not intentionally be turned off from the blackouts because they are essential (1/2)

KBTX took your concerns directly to Bryan Texas Utilities and College Station Utilities. Here are the answers we got:

When will the power come back on? Both BTU and CSU said there is no way to tell. Repair crews are out working, but the outage maps aren’t showing a lot of change because of state-mandated blackouts combining with weather damage.

What about those rolling black outs? When will those stop? The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) instructed electric utilities throughout the state to begin instituting rolling outages to help rebalance the electric grid. ERCOT has declared an energy emergency in the state and said that rolling outages are necessary. Rolling outages are temporary interruptions to electric service that can last anywhere from 10-45 minutes per neighborhood and are made necessary due to an imbalance between electric load and available generation resulting from the cold weather. BTU has said some of their rolling outages could last longer than 45 minutes.

My power has been off for a lot longer than 10-45 minutes. Both BTU and CSU said that if your power has been out for more than two hours it is not a rotating outage and most likely caused by weather-related damage to their system. Also, some of the rolling outage feeders cannot be turned back on because of cold load pickup tripping the feeder back off, so we are having to remove them from the list and manually sectionalize them and bring them back in sections in the field. These customers are seeing extended outages because of the time it takes to bring them back on while not overloading the circuit.

Why are some neighborhoods in the dark while others haven’t lost power yet? Here’s this explanation from CSU: Feeders are eliminated from the list that are too heavily loaded to pick up (cold load pickup) should they be turned off as these would have to manually sectionalized in the field in order to restore power. Feeders are eliminated from the list that serve critical facilities such as hospitals. Big places like hospitals are NOT turned off because it takes too much power to turn them back on. The remaining feeders are on the rolling outage list. Under “normal” emergencies, ERCOT has required us to drop about 10 MW of load, which would mean we could rotate this list so that customers on these feeders would be out for about 15 minutes every 1 ½ to 2 hours. In this case, we have been required to drop 46 MW, which is about 1/3 of our load. Because of this, outages have been more frequent and possibly longer.

I’ve had the power come back on and then shut off within 15-30 minutes. Both CSU and BTU said the amount of power being pulled with the feeder comes back on can trip breakers. a major issue is that the breakers are closed, then will pop right out because everyone is overwhelming it.

Who is being prioritized in these rolling blackouts? CSU and BTU said places like hospitals and fire stations are prioritized because of their importance in responding to emergencies. As noted above, places that will take too much energy to turn off are kept on, like hospitals.