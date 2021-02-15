Winter Storm set to dump inches of snow; wind chills below zero

After days of build-up, preparation, and anticipation...here we go. WINTER STORM WARNING is in full effect as conditions are set to go downhill overnight. Good news is: most of this weather will happen while we sleep. Freezing rain and drizzle that continually caused ice issues Sunday will keep up a few hours past sunset before icy weather (freezing rain / sleet) transitions to all snow between 10pm and 2am. By morning, the Brazos Valley should look much different than went you went to bed: 4″ to 6″ of snow is possible, with isolated totals upwards of 7″ to 8″. The thing about this snow, it comes with wind gusts 30-35mph. Blowing snow will drastically reduce visibility, including through the morning after the snow ends, as it gets whipped up by the wind.

A WIND CHILL WARNING and HARD FREEZE WARNING are in place through Tuesday as well. Temperatures are set to drop to the single digits and low teens by sunrise Monday. Factor in that blustery, brutal wind and it will feel more like -10° to 0°. Even with a bit of sun fighting out of the clouds Monday afternoon, highs are only slated to reach the mid-teens to low 20s. Again, factor the wind and it feels like 0° to 5°, at best. Coldest night in decades is here Monday night / Tuesday morning as low temperatures drop anywhere from 0° and 10°. Again, factor the wind and it will feel more like -7° to 5°.

Tuesday is a quiet and cold day as highs just miss the 30° mark. Sunshine is quickly covered by cloud cover as we move into the evening hours. Another round of freezing rain / sleet / rain is expected to develop Tuesday night and keep up through Wednesday. By Thursday, the back end of this weather maker may bring one more round of a wintry mix (leaning toward a snow chance Thursday morning) before we clear out and climb out of the deep freeze. After that last concern for power outages and ice induced damage, we thaw in the 60s this weekend with 70s back in the forecast early next week.

Sunday Night: WINTER STORM WARNING. Cloudy with freezing rain / sleet / snow. Icy & hazardous conditions. Low: 12. Wind chills falling between sub-zero and single digits. Wind: N 15-20 mph, gusting 30-35 mph.

President’s Day: Cloudy with snow ending, but blowing snow continuing through midday. Icy & hazardous conditions. High: 16. Wind chills: near 0°. Wind: NNW 15-20 mph, gusting 25-35 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy & historically cold. Low: 2. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance for freezing drizzle by evening. Wind chills: 15-20. High: 29. Wind: ESE 5-15 mph.

