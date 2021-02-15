Advertisement

Winter weather closes Washington County vaccine hub

Those with second dose appointments have been rescheduled for next week
(kbtx)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Washington County Office of Emergency Management has announced that the vaccine hub is rescheduling appointments made for this week.

Those scheduled to receive their second dose on Wednesday, Feb. 17 have been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22. The OEM said appointment times will remain the same.

The decision to reschedule appointments was made due to the inclement weather across the state, potential delays in vaccine shipments and icy roads creating dangerous driving situations.

The OEM said any other changes or updates will be sent via automated message.

LATEST SUBHUB NEWS & WEATHER CONDITIONS - 2/13/21 Due to the inclement weather across the state, potential delays in...

Posted by Washington County Office of Emergency Management on Saturday, February 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ERCOT directs utilities to begin rolling outages across Texas
A view of weather conditions of University Dr from the Hilton Hotel.
Power outages could last for hours, stretch for days according to utility company
Residents are asked to help by turning down thermostats to 68-degrees and unplugging...
Texans asked to conserve electricity now through Tuesday
The entire Brazos Valley is under a Winter Storm Warning until Monday.
Winter Storm, Wind Chill, and Hard Freeze Warnings in effect
A car involved in a crash on Highway 6 Sunday morning that took out a street light near Harvey...
Local law enforcement respond to dozens of crashes on Sunday

Latest News

Why it’s taking so long for the power to come back on
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
Brazos County vaccine hub closes for the week, no shots given
Winter weather has caused the "Bryan / College Station Eagle" to delay delivery.
“The Eagle” postponing paper delivery due to wintry weather