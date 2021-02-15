Winter weather closes Washington County vaccine hub
Those with second dose appointments have been rescheduled for next week
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Washington County Office of Emergency Management has announced that the vaccine hub is rescheduling appointments made for this week.
Those scheduled to receive their second dose on Wednesday, Feb. 17 have been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22. The OEM said appointment times will remain the same.
The decision to reschedule appointments was made due to the inclement weather across the state, potential delays in vaccine shipments and icy roads creating dangerous driving situations.
The OEM said any other changes or updates will be sent via automated message.
