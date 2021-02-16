Baylor Scott & White phone lines are down
For immediate assistance, patients may call Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance at 1-844-279-7589
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Phone lines across the Baylor Scott & White Health - College Station Region are currently down.
For immediate assistance, patients may call Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance at 1-844-279-7589.
Additionally, patients may call 1-800-724-7037 to talk to a nurse through Patient Advisory Nurse. This telephone advice line helps patients make informed health care decisions.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.