Brazos County declares local disaster for severe weather conditions

The state of disaster will be in effect for a week unless it is renewed
A view of weather conditions of University Dr from the Hilton Hotel.
A view of weather conditions of University Dr from the Hilton Hotel.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Judge Duane Peters has signed a Declaration of Local Disaster for severe weather conditions.

Peters signed the declaration into effect today.

The declaration states that the severe winter weather poses an imminent threat of widespread and severe property damage, injury and loss of life due to prolonged freezing temperatures, freezing rain and snow to the Brazos Valley.

The state of disaster will be in effect for a week unless it is renewed by the Commissioners Court of Brazos County.

According to county officials this state of disaster was declared in the event that disaster recovery funding becomes available and is needed. It also activates the emergency management plan.

