Brazos Valley State Representatives agree ERCOT issue is priority when returning to Austin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many Texas legislators are speaking out after millions of Texans have been without power after a severe winter storm.

State Rep. John Raney, the republican from Texas House District 14, agrees this weather is a rare occurrence, but says our electrical grid has problems that must be fixed.

“This will be a top priority once we return to Austin,” Raney said.

Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on the legislature to investigate the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and find a way to ensure Texans never experience a mass power outage like this again. Raney says the Texas House is positioned to launch hearings into how the state’s electric grid collapsed this week and along with Abbott’s designation of ERCOT reform as an emergency item, the legislature may address this issue immediately.

State Rep. Ben Leman, a republican from Texas House District 13, thanked Texas Speaker of the House David Phelan for making the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) an emergency item and a critical focal point for the current session.

“I look forward to working with them along with all my Senate and House colleagues in the Texas Legislature to take a deep dive into what happened and to better determine how we can bolster our electrical grid to prevent it from happening again,” said Leman.

“In the meantime, I want you to know that the State of Texas has deployed various resources to help with this issue from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Military Department, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Texas Department of Transportation, and the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force,” said Raney.

He also encourages citizens of the Brazos Valley to call 211 for immediate health and human service needs.

“Unfortunately, we are going to continue to see outages to preserve the integrity of the power grid. Please stay home, stay warm, and check on elderly neighbors.”

State Rep. Kyle Kacal, a republican from Texas House District 12, said he has been in constant contact with ERCOT as they work to restore enough power to make outages more consistent.

“Under the leadership of the Governor and the Speaker of the House, the legislature will assess what has happened and the steps we must take to ensure this never happens again in Texas,” said Kacal.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.