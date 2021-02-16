Burleson County officials say they’re prepared to provide shelter for those who need it most if conditions worsen

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Burleson County Judge Keith Schroeder says officials are prepared to provide shelter for those who need it most if the winter weather worsens and life-threatening conditions result.

Just like the rest of the Brazos Valley, the historic winter storm has caused rolling blackouts and created dangerous road conditions for folks in Burleson County. Schroeder says if the county has a large area that experiences long-term outages, they are prepared to shelter those who are affected.

Schroeder says he’s been in contact with Burleson County Emergency Management Coordinator Duane Strange regularly over the last several days in regards to the storm.

“If they’re needing shelter or something like that, we do have a few different things that are prepared,” Schroeder said. “At this time, we haven’t had to fully put those into action, but we do have a few plans in mind depending on where our issues are. It’s one of those deals where we’re semi-prepared for a lot of different situations.”

Schroeder says anybody who has been out of power for long periods of time to contact the county EMC through their website or dispatch at the sheriff’s office.

The once-in-a-generation storm did a number on the county with snow and chilly winds in the early hours of Monday morning. By sunrise, the landscape was blanketed in white, but the beautiful scene that resulted came with hardship.

“Obviously, we’ve had some issues with the power - the rolling brown outs that some of the electric providers are imposing on their customers,” Schroeder said. “We’re definitely keeping up with that.”

Schroeder wants to remind those who have lost power to keep a close eye on their alternate heating sources. He says generators should be in a ventilated area away from the house, and anything that can build up carbon monoxide can be dangerous if not monitored and maintained properly.

The below-freezing temperatures created dangerous icy conditions on Highway 36 and other county roads. Ivan Brewer, who builds power lines for a living and came to Caldwell on business, drove on them throughout the day Monday to help some people having car trouble.

“There was patchy snow here and there, but there’s still slick icy patches out there,” Brewer, who lives in Dew, said. “Y’all out on the road just be careful where you’re going. Slow it down.”

“As far as county services going on, it’s very minimal,” Schroeder said. “We’re not trying to encourage people to get out on the roads by doing a lot of work to county-level roads as far as opening them up.”

As long as everyone stays safe, Brewer says the winter weather isn’t all that bad.

“It’s been a blessing because I ain’t had to work for one,” Brewer said with a laugh. “I’ve been out here helping the neighbors that got stranded here at the motel for the evening.”

Although Brewer lives in a town 90 miles northeast of Caldwell, Schroeder says that’s the kind of spirit that defines the residents of Burleson County.

“I really feel like the citizens of Burleson County do what’s in their best interest,” Schroeder said. “They know how to take care of themselves, but they also take care of their neighbors. The ones that really need that help, there’s definitely people out there willing to give a lending hand.”

“We’re all meant to help each other, in the good times as well as the bad times,” Brewer said. “Whether it’s shoveling snow for an older couple or taking this man to town to get parts for his truck, that’s what I enjoy most out of life is helping others out.”

