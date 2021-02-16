College Station Fire Department sees call volume double in 24 hours

COLLEGE STATION (KBTX) - Local first responders are seeing challenges of their own during the winter weather storm.

College Station Fire Department says their volume of calls more than doubled in 24 hours.

Overnight and into the morning hours, firefighters and EMS crews are staying busy as temperatures hit the single digits in Bryan and College Station.

“Last 24-28 hours they’ve run a significant amount of calls. Yesterday’s shift ran 120 calls which is a record number for the fire department for us,” said Battalion Chief Tim Hamff with the College Station Fire Department.

Hamff said they are worried about people keeping their homes safe with thousands still without power.

“One of the things with the power going out, we don’t want you to run your stoves or any of that kind of stuff to try to heat your homes. That’s not a good way of doing it because the carbon monoxide is going to build up in your house,” he said.

At five I’ll take a look at challenges local firefighters are experiencing. Up early this morning with Meteorologist Grace Leis Conner Beene KBTX Posted by Clay Falls on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Another big thing departments are seeing are false fire alarm calls. Both BFD and CSFD responded to an apartment complex on Wellborn Road for a possible broken pipe Tuesday morning.

“The building thinks it’s an alarm so we’ll send over a fire truck over to check it out... Most of what we’re seeing is a lot of automatic fire alarms. A lot of calls from people taking falls on the ice and things like that. And also a lot of an uptake on investigation calls where they’re going out checking to see if carbon monoxide alarms are truly reading what they’re reading,” said Hamff.

Other big concerns for firefighters are people having injuries in this extremely cold weather. Parking lots and roads were still were glazed in ice Tuesday morning.

There are concerns with another round of ice in the forecast.

“That’s going to be a huge concern as far as drive-ability not just for the public, but also for us in the fire apparatus being able to get to you and make calls,” he said.

College Station Fire tells us they’ve responded to 250 calls since Sunday.

Bryan Fire tells us they’ve responded to 14 water-flow alarm calls for buildings since midnight because of the freezing temperatures.

