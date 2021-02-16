Advertisement

College Station ISD closes schools Wednesday

College Station ISD Administrative Offices
College Station ISD Administrative Offices(KBTX)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Due to dangerous road conditions, power outages, and rolling blackouts throughout the district, all CSISD schools will be closed for both in-person and virtual learners on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

In addition, Tuesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting has been canceled.

The district has received word from the Texas Education Agency that any district experiencing widespread power disruption due to inclement weather will be eligible for a missed school day waiver and not be required to make-up the day.

Posted by College Station I.S.D. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

School status for Thursday and Friday will be determined on a day-to-day basis. Depending on the situation surrounding the availability of electricity, CSISD could transition to at-home learning Thursday and/or Friday if they cannot have in-person school due to hazardous road conditions.

CSISD will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as they become available.

