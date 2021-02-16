Advertisement

College Station Utilities provides Tuesday PM update

If there are CSU Electric customers that have been without power for four hours or more — and still do not have power — call the CSU Hotline back at 855-528-4278.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE (TUESDAY, 1:45 P.M.) The following message comes from College Station Utilities:

CSU has been working to maintain power to our customers during this extreme weather. Our Operations Center handles calls not only for Electric but also for Water.

With the rolling outages, busted water pipes, and other outage calls, we have a backlog of nearly 10,000 calls we are working through. We will work through and listen to all the calls.

In the meantime, if there are CSU Electric customers that have been without power for four hours or more — and still do not have power — call the CSU Hotline back at 855-528-4278. We have someone handling the new calls to allow us to address problems more quickly and schedule crews. We will address all calls, and this system will allow us to find your issue more quickly among the other calls.

Click here to continue to monitor updates from the city.

