Frontline organizations face challenges during winter weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -As winter weather grips, the Brazos Valley nonprofit organizations that are usually at the forefront of disaster relief are being slowed down by power outages and dangerous road conditions.

Frontline groups like the Red Cross and the United Way of the Brazos Valley are typically the first on the scene after first responders when disasters strike but in this case, what affects one of us affects all of us.

A.J. Renold, Executive Director of the Heart of Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross, says the nonprofit is doing everything it can to assist the resident of the Brazos Valley, but it’s complicated at the moment.

“It’s a complicated problem,” said Renold. “It’s frustrating, honestly, not to be able to help to the level we would like to, but we have a complex, many complicated, compounding issues.

Issues like power outages from the winter storm, rolling power outages by energy companies designed to help conserve energy, and icy roads make it virtually impossible to open warming centers for those without power.

Nonprofits like the Red Cross are not alone; the United Way of the Brazos Valley faces the same difficulties.

“Unfortunately, what’s happening to all of the agencies across the Brazos Valley right now are volunteers, and our staff is also struggling to get on the roads,” said Peggi Goss, Vice President of Community Impact for the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

Both agencies say they’re working to do more. They both say they’re in constant contact with emergency management partners from all local jurisdictions.

“We are working every angle. The problem right now is that lack of power is not just in households,” said Renold. “A lot of our sheltering partners, local churches also don’t have power.”

Both organizations remind us that we’re all in this together. This is not just a local or regional issue, it’s a statewide issue.

“If everybody could just stay put, if they can, and stay as warm as possible, said Goss. “We’re hoping to make it through this together and help each other out as much as we can.”

The Heart of Texas American Red Cross released a statement regarding warming shelters in the Brazos Valley. See full statement below.

Howdy everyone,

I wanted to provide some information about the issue of warming centers/shelters in the Brazos Valley.

The American Red Cross is able to establish and/or support warming centers at the request, and always in conjunction with, local emergency management. Brazos County, Bryan and College Station are working with us to develop solutions for those in need this week.

The compounding problems at this point included unsafe driving conditions, lack of electricity at shelter locations, travel for staff and volunteers required to operate warming centers/shelters, and COVID-19 precautions needed to operate a disaster response.

Red Cross is able to provide non-congregate and congregate sheltering, as well as community feeding to Individuals or families with special requirements resulting from age or medical conditions caused or exacerbated by the extreme cold weather, blizzard, or ice storm incident, stranded highway travelers without other alternatives; and residents of the affected community, but only when the power provider declares a power outage likely to last more than 48 hours from time client present for services .

Should community members meet requirements, the concern is still travel to a location, as well as electricity at the location, be it a large shelter or hotel room. Many hotels are also without power at this point.

We are able to provide financial assistance only when the client’s primary residence has Major damage or is Destroyed due to the extreme cold weather, blizzard, or ice storm. NOTE: Burst pipes, spoiled food due to power outage, damage to the utility line from the street to the house, and similar weather-related impacts DO NOT qualify for financial assistance through the Red Cross. Assistance to qualified individuals can and will be provided remotely via direct deposit, if possible.

We are very much a part of this community and share the concern for our loved ones suffering due to the unprecedented cold weather in the Brazos Valley. We will continue to work with our community partners to find solutions to provide assistance. We urge all to conserve heat through insulating homes at entrances and windows, use safe heating sources, leave your water running and take care of each other.

