Health officials still coordinating the rescheduling of COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Officials say they’re still planning and coordinating how to get the maximum number of postponed appointments rescheduled for next week.
Vaccine appointments are still being rescheduled.
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Officials at the Brazos County Community Vaccination Hub say they are still coordinating how to get as many rescheduled COVID-19 vaccinations for next week as possible.

Ret. Colonel Jim Stewart, who is leading the Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force, says the leadership team is “heavily engaged” in response to the rescheduled appointments. He says communication has not been sent out to those with rescheduled appointments as of Tuesday afternoon. Stewart says more information will be provided as decisions are made.

St. Joseph Health made the decision to postpone all COVID-19 vaccination appointments through Friday. Officials say the changing forecast and freezing temperatures forced the decision.

All appointments at St. Joseph COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for the remainder of this week will be rescheduled for next week. They say those with an appointment for their second dose of the vaccine will be prioritized.

Previously scheduled recipients should expect to see an updated invite within the next few days.

