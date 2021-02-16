Here’s where you can find shelter in the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are only a few places in the Brazos Valley where residents in need of warmth can seek shelter.

REED ARENA AT TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY

A warming center at Reed Arena will open at 4 p.m. Tuesday for individuals and families in the community impacted by power outages.

It is important to point out that minimal amenities are available at this time. This means that there will be no cots, food or beverages. The facility is being warmed to 70 degrees to assist those who wish to seek shelter from the cold.

The facility is expected to remain open through noon Thursday, Feb. 18. Please park in either lot 102 or 100 and enter at the main entrance to Reed Arena (Look for “Reed Arena” sign on the building side facing Kyle Field).

Anyone considering relocation to the shelter should do so before 9 p.m. tonight as continued freezing rain is expected.

Families and individuals wishing to shelter are strongly encouraged to bring their own blankets, food, and beverages (no alcohol), as well as face-coverings for wearing indoors. The Red Cross will have limited blankets available. Physical distancing measures remain in effect due to COVID-19. No pets are allowed in Reed Arena (please make arrangements for your pets to stay safe while you are not at home). Bathrooms are functional, and seating is available.

Please use extreme caution if relocating.

TWIN CITY MISSION IN BRYAN

Twin City Mission, a homeless shelter based in Bryan, currently has some room available. The organization says it is not operating as a warming center but does have available room at its 129-bed facility. At noon Tuesday, there were 40 clients residing there, and there were only four rooms available in its family wing. Anyone seeking shelter at this facility will be required to register as a client and resident of the facility. For additional information call 979-822-1492 to ask about availability before showing up. Masks are required at the shelter, no pets are allowed, and drugs, alcohol, and weapons are not permitted.

Twin City Mission is located at 410 S Randolph Ave, in Bryan.

CITY OF HUNTSVILLE

The city of Huntsville has opened an additional warming shelter at the Huntsville Public Library Community Room. The county’s first warming shelter that opened Sunday at 455 State Highway 75 is nearing capacity. To register call 936-435-8035. Masks are required.

CITY OF FRANKLIN - PRIDGEON COMMUNITY CENTER

As the power is now back on in Franklin, the Pridgeon Community Center is closed now for residents. If the power situation changes, we will reopen as needed.

ACROSS TEXAS

Click here to find other warming centers across Texas.

