Advertisement

Oil prices rise above $60 as Texas pummeled with snow, ice

Since Election Day, oil has rallied as prospects for economic stimulus and vaccines have grown....
Since Election Day, oil has rallied as prospects for economic stimulus and vaccines have grown. Now, a rare round of winter weather in Texas has limited oil operations, driving the price even higher.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - For the first time in over a year, United States oil is now above $60 a barrel. The rise is mostly due to economic optimism, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and winter weather.

The last time the price of West Texas oil was higher than $60 was Jan. 7, 2020, when reports of coronavirus infections began to spread. By April, travel came to a standstill, and oil plummeted into negative territory.

Oil steadily rose until sitting in a holding pattern near $40 for several months.

But since Election Day, oil has rallied again, surging 64%, as prospects for economic stimulus and vaccines have grown.

Now, this week, a rare round of winter weather in Texas has limited oil operations, driving the price even higher.

All this means you could be paying more at the pump. A gallon of gas rose to $2.51 on average in the U.S. Monday, according to AAA. That’s 7 cents higher than a year ago and up 14 cents from last month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ERCOT directs utilities to begin rolling outages across Texas
A view of weather conditions of University Dr from the Hilton Hotel.
Power outages could last for hours, stretch for days according to utility company
Why it’s taking so long for the power to come back on
Residents are asked to help by turning down thermostats to 68-degrees and unplugging...
Texans asked to conserve electricity now through Tuesday
The entire Brazos Valley is under a Winter Storm Warning until Monday.
Winter Storm, Wind Chill, and Hard Freeze Warnings in effect

Latest News

February 15th snowfall tied as the 7th greatest to happen in a 24-hour period
Sunday night/Monday morning’s Brazos Valley snowfall totals
Hotels busy with people needing shelter from the winter storm
Hotels busy with people needing shelter from the winter storm
FILE - In this June 5, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore speaks during a...
LAPD, police union outraged by report of George Floyd ‘Valentine’
FILE - Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
NC GOP votes to censure Sen. Burr after impeachment vote