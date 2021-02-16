Advertisement

Protecting water pipes during freezing outside temperatures

(KCWY)
By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The cold weather sweeping the Brazos Valley could also possibly effect the pipes and water flow in your home.

Here are a few steps that could keep your pipes from freezing: Start by checking your home for water supply areas in unheated spots, this could be in a garage or in a cabinet. You’ll want to cover those pipes with a blanket, even wrapping them in newspaper will help.

Second, This is the perfect time to keep a steady stream of water flowing in at least one of your home’s faucets.

Though these steps don’t always guarantee thawed water pipes, they are sure to lower your chances of having no water throughout your home due to frost bitten pipes.

