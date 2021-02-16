Second Winter Storm of the week brings ice concerns Tuesday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the ENTIRE Brazos Valley Tuesday night through Sunrise Thursday. As early as this evening, clouds increase and some drizzle will be a possibility before bedtime. There will be a lot of dry air to overcome , but any liquid precipitation that falls over the next ~24 hours will likely immediately stick to surfaces thanks to the prolonged cold over the past several days. The concern grows for accumulating ice to not only deepen travel issues, but bring serious concern for weighing down tree limbs and power lines. With areas of a quarter inch or more accumulation possible, damage to power lines cannot be ruled out this evening into Wednesday. There is a chance we return to above freezing temperatures by Wednesday afternoon, but we should prepare additional power outages and hazardous travel to carry into at least the end of the week. The thaw truly begins Friday, where sunshine and temperatures rising to the 40s are expected.

For Milam • Robertson • Leon • Lee: 6pm Tuesday through 6am Thursday

For Austin • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Montgomery • San Jacinto • Trinity • Waller • Washington • Walker: 12am Wednesday - 6am Thursday

WHAT: Freezing rain is expected to develop over the area Tuesday night and lift northward on Wednesday through the day. Additional light amounts of freezing rain may redevelop Wednesday night. Ice accumulations wil likely range from around a tenth of an inch to as much as half an inch.

IMPACTS: Travel will continue to be very difficult through Tuesday morning with ice-covered roads. Power outages are ongoing. Another period of difficult travel due to ice is expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Freezing rain, light/mainly drizzle first, is expected to pick up in coverage after 8-10pm. A constant, freezing rain is possible through the night & much of Wednesday morning



Unlike Sunday night’s winter storm, there is a higher likelihood that tree branches and power lines could buckle and fall under the weight of new ice accumulations. Power outage concern -- as of Monday evening -- is highest across the Northeastern Brazos Valley, where 1/4″ to 1/2″ of ice may form.

