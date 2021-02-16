Advertisement

Second Winter Storm of the week brings ice concerns Tuesday night

This time, not snow...but ice
By Shel Winkley
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the second time in as many days, a WINTER STORM WARNING is once again in effect for the Brazos Valley. It goes into effect for the following counties:

  • For Milam • Robertson • Leon • Lee: 6pm Tuesday through 6am Thursday
  • For Austin • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Montgomery • San Jacinto • Trinity • Waller • Washington • Walker: 12am Wednesday - 6am Thursday
  • WHAT: Freezing rain is expected to develop over the area Tuesday night and lift northward on Wednesday through the day. Additional light amounts of freezing rain may redevelop Wednesday night. Ice accumulations wil likely range from around a tenth of an inch to as much as half an inch.
  • IMPACTS: Travel will continue to be very difficult through Tuesday morning with ice-covered roads. Power outages are ongoing. Another period of difficult travel due to ice is expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Unlike Sunday night’s winter storm, there is a higher likelihood that tree branches and power lines could buckle and fall under the weight of new ice accumulations. Power outage concern -- as of Monday evening -- is highest across the Northeastern Brazos Valley, where 1/4″ to 1/2″ of ice may form.

A second WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Brazos Valley Tuesday night through sunrise...
A second WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Brazos Valley Tuesday night through sunrise Thursday.(KBTX)

More details on what to expect can be found in the video above.

