Soccer Adds Saturday Exhibition Match versus North Texas

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M soccer has added a home exhibition match against the North Texas Mean Green for Saturday, February 20. First kick at Ellis Field is 1 p.m.

The match replaces Thursday’s canceled match versus Louisiana-Monroe.

Admission is free to Texas A&M’s spring soccer matches. There is a parking fee for adjacent lots due to Texas A&M baseball and men’s basketball both playing games Saturday.

Saturday’s match is one of two exhibition matches as the Maroon & White ramp up for four regular-season matches. The Aggies play an exhibition against the Baylor Bears in Waco on Saturday, February 27.

The Maroon & White open their regular-season home slate Sunday, March 14 against Abilene Christian. They also host Louisiana-Lafayette (March 20), Texas State (March 27) and TCU (April 10).

For the first time in history, the NCAA will hold its soccer championship in the spring and vernal matches count as part of the regular season. The Aggies are making a push towards their 26th consecutive NCAA Division I Championship appearance and they are one of only four teams to play in every national tournament since 1995.

Texas A&M owns an 8-2-0 record on the season and won a share of its third SEC regular-season title with a 7-1-0 mark in league play last fall.

Texas A&M women move up to No. 5 in AP Poll
UCF hires former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn to lead Knights
