Advertisement

Softball schedule changed announce for Bearkat Classic

(KBTX)
By Cody Stark Sam Houston State Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- The Sam Houston softball team’s tournament scheduled this weekend at the Bearkat Softball Complex has been changed due to inclement weather.

The Bearkat Classic will consist of a six-game schedule and will take place on Saturday and Sunday only with Friday being a travel day for the visiting teams. The tournament was originally set to play nine games over the course of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Sam Houston will host Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and ULM at 5 p.m. The Bearkats will play UTSA Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and ULM at 3:30 in the finale.

Here is the updated schedule for the Bearkat Classic:

Saturday

Noon — Oklahoma vs. ULM

2:30 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Sam Houston

5 p.m. — ULM vs. Sam Houston

Sunday

10:30 a.m. — UTSA vs. ULM

1 p.m. — UTSA vs. Sam Houston

3:30 p.m. — ULM vs. Sam Houston

Most Read

Why it’s taking so long for the power to come back on
ERCOT directs utilities to begin rolling outages across Texas
A view of weather conditions of University Dr from the Hilton Hotel.
Power outages could last for hours, stretch for days according to utility company
More boil water notices enacted across the Brazos Valley
Dangerous cold continues into Tuesday morning
Snow is done falling, but treacherous travel and dangerous cold linger

Latest News

Women’s 4x400m Garners USTFCCCA National Weekly Honor
Texas A&M Invitational Set to Start Saturday
Women’s Swimming Team Set For SEC Championships in Athens
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Diving Team Heads to Missouri For SEC Diving Competition