Sunday night/Monday morning’s Brazos Valley snowfall totals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rounds of freezing drizzle, freezing rain, sleet, and eventually snow made it to the Brazos Valley Sunday night and Monday morning. By the time all was said and done, snowfall totals generally ranged from 3″ - 6″ across the area. Measuring snow this time around was a bit trickier than events of past, considering the wind and drifting that occurred throughout the event.

Below is a list of snowfall totals over the past 24 hours from official reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley:

South-Central College Station: 2.5″

Downtown Bryan: 3.5″

Central College Station: 4″ (drifts to 9″)

South College Station: 2.5″

KBTX: 3.0″

Hearne: 5.0″

Buffalo: 5.75″

Madisonville: 3.0″

Wellborn & Greens Prairie: 3.5″

3 miles south of Wellborn: 4.5″

Bremond: 7.5″

Leona: 6.0″

Franklin: 6.0″

Dime Box: 6.0

Cameron: 6.0″

Lincoln: 4.0″

South Bryan: 4.0″

Centerville: 5.0″

Huntsville: 3.5″

3" total seems to be it for us here at @KBTXNews.



Total this season: 7.5" (when you add the January snow) pic.twitter.com/aA1IS5r0f2 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 15, 2021

Have a total to share? Email it to the PinPoint Weather Team at weather@kbtx.com.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.