Advertisement

Sunday night/Monday morning’s Brazos Valley snowfall totals

February 15th snowfall tied as the 7th greatest to happen in a 24-hour period
February 15th snowfall tied as the 7th greatest to happen in a 24-hour period(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley, Max Crawford, Mia Montgomery and Grace Leis
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rounds of freezing drizzle, freezing rain, sleet, and eventually snow made it to the Brazos Valley Sunday night and Monday morning. By the time all was said and done, snowfall totals generally ranged from 3″ - 6″ across the area. Measuring snow this time around was a bit trickier than events of past, considering the wind and drifting that occurred throughout the event.

Below is a list of snowfall totals over the past 24 hours from official reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley:

  • South-Central College Station: 2.5″
  • Downtown Bryan: 3.5″
  • Central College Station: 4″ (drifts to 9″)
  • South College Station: 2.5″
  • KBTX: 3.0″
  • Hearne: 5.0″
  • Buffalo: 5.75″
  • Madisonville: 3.0″
  • Wellborn & Greens Prairie: 3.5″
  • 3 miles south of Wellborn: 4.5″
  • Bremond: 7.5″
  • Leona: 6.0″
  • Franklin: 6.0″
  • Dime Box: 6.0
  • Cameron: 6.0″
  • Lincoln: 4.0″
  • South Bryan: 4.0″
  • Centerville: 5.0″
  • Huntsville: 3.5″

Have a total to share? Email it to the PinPoint Weather Team at weather@kbtx.com.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ERCOT directs utilities to begin rolling outages across Texas
A view of weather conditions of University Dr from the Hilton Hotel.
Power outages could last for hours, stretch for days according to utility company
Why it’s taking so long for the power to come back on
Residents are asked to help by turning down thermostats to 68-degrees and unplugging...
Texans asked to conserve electricity now through Tuesday
The entire Brazos Valley is under a Winter Storm Warning until Monday.
Winter Storm, Wind Chill, and Hard Freeze Warnings in effect

Latest News

Hotels busy with people needing shelter from the winter storm
Hotels busy with people needing shelter from the winter storm
Front line organizations face challenges during winter weather
Front line organizations face challenges during winter weather
Why it's taking so long for the power to come back on
Why it's taking so long for the power to come back on
VIEWER PHOTOS AND VIDEOS
VIEWER PHOTOS AND VIDEOS