Texas A&M-Alabama Game Moved to Thursday

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M-Alabama men’s basketball game at Reed Arena originally scheduled for Wednesday has been moved to Thursday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. due to icy conditions lingering in the Brazos Valley this week, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

The game can still be seen on SEC Network, and heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 94.5 FM and 1620 AM.

Fans are encouraged to monitor the weather all week and use caution.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).

