Texas A&M Diving Team Heads to Missouri For SEC Diving Competition

Columbia, Mo. – The Texas A&M diving team is set to compete at the Southeastern Conference Championships Wednesday, February 17th through Saturday, February 20th at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

Senior captain Kurtis Mathews earned SEC Men’s Diver of the Year last season after becoming the first Aggie to sweep the springboard events at SEC Championships. In doing so, Mathews also became the school record holder on the 1-Meter with a score of 436.50.

Senior captain Charlye Campbell is coming off of a successful junior season that saw her qualify for NCAA Championships on both springboards for the first time in her career. She has been a top-point earner for the Aggies taking the first-place spot on the springboards five times so far this season.

Junior transfer Aimee Wilson has performed well for the Aggies since beginning to compete midway through the year. The Calgary, Alberta native boasts the highest scores among SEC divers on both springboards. Wilson was named Southeastern Conference Female Diver of the Week for the sixth time in her career and first time representing the Maroon & White.

For the health and safety of the student-athletes competing in this year’s championships, social distancing measures will be in place on the pool deck. Team seating will be on deck and in the spectator seating areas of the venue. With these protocols, there will be no spectator seating available inside the competition facilities for the duration of the events.

SEC Championships Schedule

Wednesday, February 17

4 p.m.-6:40 p.m. Women’s 1-meter Prelims (based on 40 divers)

7:10 p.m.-7:40 p.m. Women’s 1-meter Finals (8 divers)

Thursday, February 18

11 a.m.-1:40 p.m. Women’s 3-meter Prelims (based on 40 divers)

3 p.m.-5 p.m. Men’s 1-meter Prelims (based on 30 divers)

6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Women’s 3-meter Finals (8 divers)

7 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Men’s 1-meter Finals (8 divers)

Friday, February 19

11 a.m.-1:10 p.m. Women’s Platform Prelims (based on 35 divers)

3 p.m.-5 p.m. Men’s 3-meter Prelims (based on 30 divers)

6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Women’s Platform Finals (8 divers)

7 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Men’s 3-meter Finals (8 divers)

Saturday, February 20

11 a.m.-12:50 p.m. Men’s Platform Prelims (based on 25 divers)

1:20 p.m.-1:50 p.m. Men’s Platform Finals (8 divers)