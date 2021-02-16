Texas A&M Invitational Set to Start Saturday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Invitational originally scheduled to begin on Friday, Feb. 19 will now start on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The same schedule remains with an adjusted start date. To view the full 2021 Texas A&M Invitational, please click here.

Saturday and Sunday tickets will be valid for those days. Friday’s tickets will be valid for games played on Monday.

There is a $5 parking fee for adjacent lots due to Texas A&M baseball and men’s basketball both playing games Saturday.