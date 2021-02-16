Texas A&M women move up to No. 5 in AP Poll

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is now a top 5 team in the country and even received a first-place vote in the latest Associated Press poll.

The Aggies picked up their 8th win over a ranked opponent this season after taking down No. 16 Tennessee on Sunday 80-70. A&M is now on a 7 game winning streak and is 19-1 on the year.

The Aggies and Vols were tied at halftime and it was mostly a one possession game until late in the fourth quarter when the Aggies were able to pull away for the 10 point victory. Head Coach Gary Blair says a lot of his team’s success this year comes from their execution down the stretch in close ball games.

“I’ve got great coaches around me,” said Blair. “We all have our responsibilities. I know how to handle a 2 to 3-minute game at the end. It might not work all the time. A free throw might be missed or a block out. We work on it consistently and sometimes I think we haven’t worked enough on it. But we’re going to keep going through those scenarios because the league is so good you’re not getting those 20 point blowouts anytime,” concluded the hall of fame coach.

The Aggies will finish a five-game homestand this Thursday when they will host Missouri at 7 p.m.

Associated Press Women’s Basketball Poll (February 15, 2021)

1. UConn (26)

2. South Carolina (2)

3. Louisville

4. N.C. State

5. Texas A&M (1)

6. Stanford (1)

7. Baylor

8. UCLA

9. Maryland

10. Arizona

11. Michigan

12. South Florida

13. Oregon

14. Indiana

15. Ohio State

16. Gonzaga

17. Kentucky

18. Arkansas

T-19. DePaul

T-19. West Virginia

21. Tennessee

22. Georgia

23. South Dakota State

24. Northwestern

25. Missouri State

