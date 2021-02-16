Advertisement

Texas A&M women move up to No. 5 in AP Poll

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is now a top 5 team in the country and even received a first-place vote in the latest Associated Press poll.

The Aggies picked up their 8th win over a ranked opponent this season after taking down No. 16 Tennessee on Sunday 80-70. A&M is now on a 7 game winning streak and is 19-1 on the year.

The Aggies and Vols were tied at halftime and it was mostly a one possession game until late in the fourth quarter when the Aggies were able to pull away for the 10 point victory. Head Coach Gary Blair says a lot of his team’s success this year comes from their execution down the stretch in close ball games.

“I’ve got great coaches around me,” said Blair. “We all have our responsibilities. I know how to handle a 2 to 3-minute game at the end. It might not work all the time. A free throw might be missed or a block out. We work on it consistently and sometimes I think we haven’t worked enough on it. But we’re going to keep going through those scenarios because the league is so good you’re not getting those 20 point blowouts anytime,” concluded the hall of fame coach.

The Aggies will finish a five-game homestand this Thursday when they will host Missouri at 7 p.m.

Associated Press Women’s Basketball Poll (February 15, 2021)

1. UConn (26)

2. South Carolina (2)

3. Louisville

4. N.C. State

5. Texas A&M (1)

6. Stanford (1)

7. Baylor

8. UCLA

9. Maryland

10. Arizona

11. Michigan

12. South Florida

13. Oregon

14. Indiana

15. Ohio State

16. Gonzaga

17. Kentucky

18. Arkansas

T-19. DePaul

T-19. West Virginia

21. Tennessee

22. Georgia

23. South Dakota State

24. Northwestern

25. Missouri State

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ERCOT directs utilities to begin rolling outages across Texas
A view of weather conditions of University Dr from the Hilton Hotel.
Power outages could last for hours, stretch for days according to utility company
Residents are asked to help by turning down thermostats to 68-degrees and unplugging...
Texans asked to conserve electricity now through Tuesday
The entire Brazos Valley is under a Winter Storm Warning until Monday.
Winter Storm, Wind Chill, and Hard Freeze Warnings in effect
Why it’s taking so long for the power to come back on

Latest News

Texas A&M-Alabama Game Moved to Thursday
Bearkat men’s, women’s games rescheduled to Thursday
Texas A&M Soccer
Soccer cancels exhibition match vs. ULM
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn listens to an official's call during the second half of the...
UCF hires former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn to lead Knights