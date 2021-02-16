Advertisement

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan demanding answers after millions of Texans lose power

(Credit: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan is calling for legislative hearings into the widespread electric outages.

In a tweet, Speaker Phelan requested that the House State Affairs and Energy Resources Committees hold a joint hearing to review the factors that led to megawatts of electric generation being dropped off the ERCOT system and the subsequent statewide blackouts affecting millions of Texans.

“I’m asking these two vital committees to convene a joint hearing on February 25th for the express purpose of helping Texans understand what went wrong and how we can prevent these conditions from happening again,” Phelan said. “We must cut through the finger-pointing and hear directly from stakeholders about the factors that contributed to generation staying down at a time when families needed it most, what our state can do to correct these issues, and what steps regulators and grid operators are taking to safeguard our electric grid.”

According to poweroutage.us, as of Tuesday morning, more than 4 million Texans are without power.

