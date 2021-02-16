Advertisement

Warning: Do not use generators inside home or garage

Generators should always be used outside the home.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re using a generator after winter storms, remember: Never use it inside your home or garage – even if doors and windows are open. More than 400 people die in the U. S. annually from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

If it is necessary to use a portable generator, manufacturer recommendations and specifications must be strictly followed. If there are any questions regarding the operation or installation of the portable generator, a qualified electrician should be immediately contacted to assist in installation and start-up activities. The generator should always be positioned outside the structure.

Generator use is also a major cause of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. Generators should only be used in well-ventilated areas. To learn more about preventing CO poisoning, see Carbon Monoxide Poisoning After a Disaster.

When using gasoline- and diesel-powered portable generators to supply power to a building, switch the main breaker or fuse on the service panel to the “off” position prior to starting the generator. This will prevent power lines from being inadvertently energized by backfeed electrical energy from the generators, and help protect utility line workers or other repair workers or people in neighboring buildings from possible electrocution. If the generator is plugged into a household circuit without turning the main breaker to the “off” position or removing the main fuse, the electrical current could reverse, go back through the circuit to the outside power grid, and energize power lines or electrical systems in other buildings to at or near their original voltage without the knowledge of utility or other workers.

