What stores are open today in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re braving the icy roads, here is a list of stores with updated hours. Keep in mind, many of these stores are operating with limited amount of stock and services. Many of them are urging that you only shop for essential items.

HEB

Tejas Center and North Bryan locations open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Texas Ave location open 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Jones Crossing open 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tower Point location closed for the day

Kroger

Boonville location: Closed for the day

Rock Prairie: Open with limited services and stock; Plan to open at 9 a.m. Wednesday

Home Depot

Open 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Hours may vary

Lowe’s

Bryan: Open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dollar General

Wellborn Road: Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All Dollar Tree locations: Open until 6 p.m.

This list is subject to change. Check back to see more stores with updated hours.

If you are driving on the roads today remember to drive slowly and double the space between the car in front of you.

