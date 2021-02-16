Women’s 4x400m Garners USTFCCCA National Weekly Honor

NEW ORLEANS – The Texas A&M track & field women’s 4x400m relay team was named the U.S. Track & Field National Athlete of the Week after its collegiate record breaking performance at the Tyson Invitational this past weekend at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

The Aggie foursome of Jania Martin, Syaira Richardson, Charokee Young and Athing Mu combined to stop the clock at 3:26.27, breaking the four-year-old collegiate record of 3:27.03 previously set by USC’s Cameron Pettigrew, Amalie Luel, Deanna Hill and Kendall Ellis.

The time not only set a collegiate record, but is a world-leading mark and is the ninth-best performance in world history and set a Randal Tyson Track Center facility record. The quartet became the No. 4 relay team in world history behind national teams from Russia, Poland and the United States.

Martin opened up with a 53.04 split before handing the baton off to Richardson who clocked a 51.86 split. Young, who was trailing Florida, blew past the Gators with a 400m split of 51.12 before Mu ran a 50.27 400m as the Aggies made history.

This is the fourth time this season that an Aggie female has been named National Athletes of the Week. It is also the first time since 2019 that a relay team earned national honors since Michigan’s distance medley relay group received the award on Feb. 19, 2019.

USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week

Jan. 26 – Athing Mu

Feb. 2 – Tyra Gittens

Feb. 9 – Athing Mu

Feb. 16 – Women’s 4x400m (Martin, Richardson, Young, Mu)