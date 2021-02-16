Advertisement

Women’s 4x400m Garners USTFCCCA National Weekly Honor

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS – The Texas A&M track & field women’s 4x400m relay team was named the U.S. Track & Field National Athlete of the Week after its collegiate record breaking performance at the Tyson Invitational this past weekend at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

The Aggie foursome of Jania Martin, Syaira Richardson, Charokee Young and Athing Mu combined to stop the clock at 3:26.27, breaking the four-year-old collegiate record of 3:27.03 previously set by USC’s Cameron Pettigrew, Amalie Luel, Deanna Hill and Kendall Ellis.

The time not only set a collegiate record, but is a world-leading mark and is the ninth-best performance in world history and set a Randal Tyson Track Center facility record. The quartet became the No. 4 relay team in world history behind national teams from Russia, Poland and the United States.

Martin opened up with a 53.04 split before handing the baton off to Richardson who clocked a 51.86 split. Young, who was trailing Florida, blew past the Gators with a 400m split of 51.12 before Mu ran a 50.27 400m as the Aggies made history.

This is the fourth time this season that an Aggie female has been named National Athletes of the Week. It is also the first time since 2019 that a relay team earned national honors since Michigan’s distance medley relay group received the award on Feb. 19, 2019.

USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week

Jan. 26 – Athing Mu

Feb. 2 – Tyra Gittens

Feb. 9 – Athing Mu

Feb. 16 – Women’s 4x400m (Martin, Richardson, Young, Mu)

Most Read

ERCOT directs utilities to begin rolling outages across Texas
A view of weather conditions of University Dr from the Hilton Hotel.
Power outages could last for hours, stretch for days according to utility company
Why it’s taking so long for the power to come back on
More boil water notices enacted across the Brazos Valley
Dangerous cold continues into Tuesday morning
Snow is done falling, but treacherous travel and dangerous cold linger

Latest News

Texas A&M Invitational Set to Start Saturday
Women’s Swimming Team Set For SEC Championships in Athens
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Diving Team Heads to Missouri For SEC Diving Competition
Texas A&M Soccer
Soccer Adds Saturday Exhibition Match versus North Texas