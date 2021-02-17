Aggies selected for nine games on the SEC television package

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies were selected for nine games as part of the 2021 SEC Baseball television package, the league announced Wednesday.

The SEC Network, in its seventh year, is scheduled to air 59 baseball games in 2021, part of over 76 games planned across the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network). Coverage of the conference sport on national television has quadrupled since SEC Network launched prior to the 2015 season.

The Maroon & White will have five games aired on SEC Network along with four on ESPNU.

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, the baseball mecca of the Brazos Valley, will be featured on six of the televised contests. The SEC Network will air Aggie home games against Georgia (March 26) and Tennessee (April 25). ESPNU will air A&M home games against Texas (March 30), Ole Miss (May 8-9) and LSU (May 20).

Texas A&M will have three road games televised on the SEC Network, including the Aggies’ SEC opener against Florida (March 18), followed by matchups at Missouri (April 3) and Mississippi State (May 2).

A vast majority of home games not on the ESPN linear networks will be available on SEC Network+ with Will Johnson and Mark Johnson on the call. SEC Network+ is available through the WatchESPN app and SECNetwork.com. Fans must sign in with their credentials from a participating TV provider to access SEC Network +. The SEC Network + broadcasts at Blue Bell Park will be ESPN-quality with a full graphics package.

This year’s schedule also includes two wild card selections, allowing the network the opportunity to determine the best television matchup at a later date. SEC Network and ESPN2 will conclude the regular season with comprehensive coverage of the SEC Baseball Tournament, marking the six consecutive season the entire tournament has aired on national television.

Thu, Mar 18 Texas A&M at Florida (SECN) 6:00 p.m.

Fri, Mar 26 Georgia at Texas A&M (SECN) 6:00 p.m.

Tue, Mar 30 Texas at Texas A&M (ESPNU) 6:00 p.m.

Sat, Apr 3 Texas A&M at Missouri (SECN) 3:00 p.m.

Sun, Apr 25 Tennessee at Texas A&M (SECN) 1:00 p.m.

Sun, May 2 Texas A&M at Mississippi State (SECN) 2:00 p.m.

Sat, May 8 Ole Miss at Texas A&M (ESPNU) 11:00 a.m.

Sun, May 9 Ole Miss at Texas A&M (ESPNU) 2:00 p.m.

Thu, May 20 LSU at Texas A&M (ESPNU) 6:00 p.m.

Fri, May 21 SEC Wildcard (SECN) 7:00 p.m.

Sat, May 22 SEC Wildcard (SECN) 11:00 a.m.