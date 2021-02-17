Baylor Scott & White hospitals remain open, clinics closed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott & White hospitals will remain open on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

All Baylor Scott & White clinics in the College Station Region; College Station, Bryan, Brenham, Navasota and surrounding communities, will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Convenient care, where patients can walk in for urgent care needs that do not require an ER, will be open from 1-5 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic – University Drive.

In-person appointments scheduled for Wednesday, Feb.17 are being rescheduled.

