Advertisement

Bearkats’ game at UIW rescheduled for April 17

Sam Houston State Bearkats vs Incarnate Word football
Sam Houston State Bearkats vs Incarnate Word football(KBTX)
By Ben Rikard / SHSU Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- Due to the sweeping wave of inclement weather across Texas, Sam Houston’s Spring 2021 football opener at UIW has been rescheduled to April 17.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, in San Antonio. The teams will now push the game back to April 7 with a kickoff time still to be determined at Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium.

Sam Houston will now open up its spring season at Bowers Stadium against Southeastern Louisiana on February 27.

There will be a limited capacity at Bowers Stadium for the Spring 2021 season with tickets now available on GoBearkats.com or by calling the Bearkat Ticket Office at 936-294-1729.

Most Read

Over a dozen boil water notices issued across the Brazos Valley
A BTU lineman works after record snowfall hit the Bryan area.
“No end in sight” for rolling power outages says ERCOT
Freezing rain is an issue for travel and power Wednesday. A last round of snow is expected...
WINTER STORM WARNING: Freezing rain quickly becoming an issue Wednesday morning
What stores are open today in Brazos County
Why it’s taking so long for the power to come back on

Latest News

Gary Blair named to Naismith late season Coach of the Year Watch List
Sam Houston State Basketball
Men’s basketball game at Lamar moved to Feb. 22
Texas A&M Baseball
Aggies selected for nine games on the SEC television package
Texas A&M-Alabama game postponed
Texas A&M versus Mizzou postponed