Bearkats’ game at UIW rescheduled for April 17

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- Due to the sweeping wave of inclement weather across Texas, Sam Houston’s Spring 2021 football opener at UIW has been rescheduled to April 17.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, in San Antonio. The teams will now push the game back to April 7 with a kickoff time still to be determined at Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium.

Sam Houston will now open up its spring season at Bowers Stadium against Southeastern Louisiana on February 27.

There will be a limited capacity at Bowers Stadium for the Spring 2021 season with tickets now available on GoBearkats.com or by calling the Bearkat Ticket Office at 936-294-1729.