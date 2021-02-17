Brazos County Precinct 3 building floods, maintenance surveying damage
The building flooded about two inches
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Precinct 3 in College Station has flooded, according to Brazos County Judge Rick Hill.
The building had about two inches of water leak in, confirmed Hill.
Brazos County maintenance is at the building surveying the damage. The cause of the flood has yet to be determined.
