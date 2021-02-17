Advertisement

Brazos County Precinct 3 building floods, maintenance surveying damage

The building flooded about two inches
Brazos County Precinct 3 flooded with two inches of water
Brazos County Precinct 3 flooded with two inches of water
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Precinct 3 in College Station has flooded, according to Brazos County Judge Rick Hill.

The building had about two inches of water leak in, confirmed Hill.

Brazos County maintenance is at the building surveying the damage. The cause of the flood has yet to be determined.

