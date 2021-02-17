Brazos County residents try to stay safe as ice, winter weather make travel treacherous

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The historic weather is making travel as well as just living challenging. Many in the Brazos Valley have been dealing with no power, frozen pipes and water pressure problems. Thousands in Brazos County alone remained without power Wednesday morning.

Ice, snow then freezing rain has blanketed the Brazos Valley. Now you also have to worry about falling ice and snow.

Many still remain without power. Wednesday morning nearly 22,000 BTU customers as well as close to 22,000 CSU customers still didn’t have electricity.

Thousands of residents are staying home or as close to it as they can during the treacherous travel conditions. But even staying home has its challenges.

“We’re out of water too,” said Sai Nikhil Naru, a Texas A&M Student. Sainikhil Naru and Shreyas Ajjarapu have seen the cold impact their College Station apartment this week.

“Like I couldn’t even, I was trying to like run my tap and yeah it’s completely dry,” said Naru. They enjoyed playing in the snow when it first hit. “This is a whole ‘nother level,” said Naru.

“This is unique. It’s a sight to behold for sure... The wind is what kills you. It’s the wind that gets you,” said Ajjarapu, a Texas A&M Student.

Others are walking, rather than driving in the poor and slippery conditions this week.

“We’re probably going to stay here,” said Zain Alikhan, a Texas A&M Student.

Icy roads today. News 3’s Clay Falls, Meteorologist Grace Leis and Conner Beene KBTX were out this morning checking conditions. Posted by KBTX Media on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

If you do go outside, folks we talked to recommend dressing for the conditions and try to avoid falling down.

“I had to go inside for a little bit,” said Ajjarapu.

“Yeah you can’t feel your arm for certain stretches if you don’t have gloves… you need those three layers,” said Naru.

It’s unclear when rolling power outages will end.

College Station Firefighters responded to 276 calls from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning. It’s a new record for them.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.