Bryan ISD cancels classes through Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD has made the decision to cancel classes through Friday, Feb. 19. This includes the cancellation of both on-campus and at-home instruction, and all extracurricular activities.

The school district said that the continued power outages and the strain on water services would make at-home learning and teaching very difficult.

They did encourage students who do have power to log into Schoology and catch up on any assignments, continue to read books, practice math facts, complete previously assigned work, play games and work on puzzles or art projects.

Bryan ISD is reminding families that if your power has been out for an extended period of time or you don’t have heat, Reed Arena has been opened to the public as a warming center. Should you or your family need other assistance, you can also call 211.

