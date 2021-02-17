Advertisement

Bryan ISD cancels classes through Friday

The school district is canceling on-campus and at-home instruction through Feb. 19
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD has made the decision to cancel classes through Friday, Feb. 19. This includes the cancellation of both on-campus and at-home instruction, and all extracurricular activities.

The school district said that the continued power outages and the strain on water services would make at-home learning and teaching very difficult.

They did encourage students who do have power to log into Schoology and catch up on any assignments, continue to read books, practice math facts, complete previously assigned work, play games and work on puzzles or art projects.

Bryan ISD is reminding families that if your power has been out for an extended period of time or you don’t have heat, Reed Arena has been opened to the public as a warming center. Should you or your family need other assistance, you can also call 211.

UPDATE WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2021 With the continued strain on the power grid and water services, Bryan ISD has made...

Posted by Bryan ISD on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over a dozen boil water notices issued across the Brazos Valley
A BTU lineman works after record snowfall hit the Bryan area.
“No end in sight” for rolling power outages says ERCOT
Freezing rain is an issue for travel and power Wednesday. A last round of snow is expected...
WINTER STORM WARNING: Freezing rain quickly becoming an issue Wednesday morning
What stores are open today in Brazos County
Why it’s taking so long for the power to come back on

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 2/17
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 2/17
Heavy freezing rain hit Bryan Wednesday morning after what's already been a record setting cold...
Brazos County residents try to stay safe as ice, winter weather make travel treacherous
Over a dozen boil water notices issued across the Brazos Valley
People waiting in line to purchase items at College Station Sam's Club
Here’s what’s open on Wednesday