Burleson County residents prepare for second round of winter weather

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Surviving the brutal winter conditions hasn’t been easy for most Brazos Valley residents, but people in Burleson County are pulling through and preparing for another round of winter weather.

Whether it’s power outages, freezing pipes, or feeling trapped at home due to nearly undriveable icy roads, folks are finding ways to overcome the harsh circumstances brought about by the once-in-a-generation storm.

Dylan Frieda has lived in Caldwell his entire life.

“Totally different. It was probably historic,” Frieda said. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Frieda was one of many who flocked to the local Brookshire Brothers to restock on essentials after a long day Monday taking cover from the storm.

“I can’t leave the house, and I can’t leave the driveway,” Frieda said. “We’re staying at my grandma’s house. She has propane, so we’re using her heater and cooking over there because we’re out of luck at my house, completely dark.”

Frieda says he came into town with his uncle to see how conditions were looking compared to where he spent the last few days.

“We’ll probably be stuck at the house for a few more days,” Frieda said. “I think they said it’s supposed to be freezing again tonight, so that’s going to be terrible.”

Jarvis Clark, who also resides in Caldwell, has lived in Texas for all 48 of his years.

“I’ve never known it to snow two times in Texas since I’ve been living, so everybody’s been kind of up in an uproar because we’re not used to this type of weather,” Clark said.

His family had some issues with their pipes freezing, but were able to find a resourceful solution.

“Actually my wife ran outside and ran an extension cord and put a heater next to the pipe that the water was coming in,” Clark said. “We dug the pipes out of the snow and heated them up.”

Because of the dangerous state of the roads, the winter weather is also keeping both of them from going to work.

“I’ve been off for about a week, and I’m thinking I probably won’t be working until the middle of next week,” Frieda, who builds fences for a living, said. “I saved up before this happened because I knew it was coming, so I think I’ll be okay until we start working again.”

Clark works in shipping and receiving for a local company called Zodiac Enterprises. He says his boss has closed down business for the time being too.

“I just got a notice this morning that we’re not going to work at all this week,” Clark said. “We should be back Monday.”

While most students are probably thrilled to have some time away from class, one student from Snook can’t wait to go back.

“I’ve just been at home all day basically, and I just can’t do that,” 13-year-old Alana said.

Despite all the challenges, everyone used the short reprieve to prepare for the second round expected to hit Tuesday night.

“Stocking up on blankets right now because I don’t know what it’s going to lead up to tomorrow,” Frieda said. “I have a feeling it might be worse because if it’s sleeting, it’s going to ice over again.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.