Caldwell nursing home residents displaced after water pipes burst

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Four residents at Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Caldwell are being moved to other rooms after pipes burst at the facility Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

Officials with St. Joseph Health, who oversee the facility, said families of the displaced residents have been notified and the residents are being moved to other rooms within the facility. Officials with the facility said at least two pipes burst some time between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m.

They said the pipes are being fixed by maintenance staff and volunteers. The Caldwell Fire Department responded to the facility to assist around 3:00 p.m. Running water has been restored after being interrupted for an unknown period of time, according to St. Joseph Health officials.

St. Joseph Health said Chief Operating Officer Ricardo Diaz visited the facility Tuesday, however, there’s no clear timeline to fix damage caused by the burst pipes. Officials say they’re still evaluating the extent of the damage to the facility.

Despite the burst pipes, the facility never lost power.

