Campbell named to SEC Community Service Team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Senior diver Charlye Campbell was named to the 2021 SEC Women’s Swimming & Diving Community Service Team as announced by the league office.

The Community Service team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts. Campbell has dedicated countless hours to volunteering with the Aggies CAN campaign, the largest student-athlete volunteer run canned food drive in the nation the gives back to people all over the Brazos Valley.

She has also spent time working with the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity and Special Olympics Texas. The Midland, Texas native traveled to Haiti with a group of Texas A&M student-athletes for a mission trip, displaying the Aggie Core Value of selfless service with Mission of Hope, Haiti. The group does work in communities building, planting and painting, while getting to know the people they are helping.

She has also served as a Traditions Night Huddle Leader and Fish Camp Counselor, helping acclimate incoming freshmen to the history and traditions at A&M. Campbell was chosen as a team captain as a junior and senior, and qualified for NCAAs in both springboards events last year for the first time in her career. She is also member of the Athletics Director and SEC Honor Rolls and has also been named a CSCAA Scholar All-American.

The Aggies begin competition at SEC Championships as events began on Wednesday morning and go through Saturday. Follow on Twitter for updates, @aggieswimdive.

Complete 2020 SEC Women’s Swimming & Diving Community Service Team:

Halia Bower, Junior, Alabama

Maddie London, Sophomore, Arkansas

Emily Hetzer, Junior, Auburn

Ellie Hatton, Junior, Florida

Callie Dickinson, Junior, Georgia

Lauren Denham, Senior, Kentucky

Alexis Daniels, Senior, LSU

Sarah Thompson, Senior, Missouri

Caroline Spence, Senior, South Carolina

Emily Sykes, Senior, Tennessee

Charlye Campbell, Senior, Texas A&M

Whitney Brown, Junior, Vanderbilt