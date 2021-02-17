Advertisement

Central Texas VA cancels appointments, surgeries for Thursday

The VA has options for Veterans who need immediate assistance
Department of Veterans Affairs
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System has cancelled outpatient appointments and surgeries across all sites of care for Thursday, Feb. 18. This includes the main campus in Temple and outpatient facilities in Austin, Waco, Cedar Park, Bryan/College Station, Brownwood, Palestine, LaGrange, and Temple.

VA staff is working diligently to reschedule patient appointments.

It is important to note that any Veteran who needs immediate assistance should contact their Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) via myhealthevet. Local options for prescriptions in the community are available and can be coordinated by the PACT.

For all health emergencies, Veterans should call 911

