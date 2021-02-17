City of Bryan instructed to conserve water

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan is requesting that all Bryan residents and businesses immediately begin conserving water.

City officials say the water pressure is critically low which puts essential services like firefighting in danger. Residents who have had their faucets open are being asked to close them.

“We’re low on pressure, and we need folks who have had their faucets open to turn them off, and to use as little water as possible,” said Director of Public Works Jayson Barfknecht. “This will allow us to catch back up.”

If you are experiencing a water leak they also ask that you turn the water off to conserve the supply. Current temperature are above freezing, so city officials say there is little danger of the plumbing freezing during the day.

Barfknecht said the city is pumping all of its available water, but the water pressure deficit is likely due to a large number of water leaks on private properties. City crews are checking meters, as well as the water distribution system, for leaks as quickly as the weather and road conditions allow.

Once adequate water pressure is achieved, the city will alert the public that it is again safe to begin dripping faucets and using water.

