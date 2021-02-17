Advertisement

College Station ISD cancels Thursday classes, monitoring Friday’s schedule

All CSISD schools will be closed for both in-person and virtual learners on Thursday
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD has update the district’s schedule as the area continues to experience severe winter weather.

Due to continuing dangerous road conditions, power outages, and rolling blackouts throughout the district, all CSISD schools will be closed for both in-person and virtual learners on Thursday, Feb. 18.

The Texas Education Agency has indicated that any district experiencing widespread power disruption due to inclement weather will be eligible for a missed school day waiver and not be required to make-up the day.

A decision regarding school status for Friday will be made Thursday.

CSISD will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A BTU lineman works after record snowfall hit the Bryan area.
“No end in sight” for rolling power outages says ERCOT
What stores are open today in Brazos County
Boil water notices issued across the Brazos Valley
Why it’s taking so long for the power to come back on
BTU: Rotating outage requirements may risk customers’ “health and wellbeing”

Latest News

Baylor Scott & White hospitals remain open, clinics closed
City of Bryan instructed to conserve water
ERCOT says ability to restore more power depends on generator availability
Local veteran fights aftermath of Coronavirus inside nursing home
Local veteran fights aftermath of Coronavirus inside nursing home