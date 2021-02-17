College Station ISD cancels Thursday classes, monitoring Friday’s schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD has update the district’s schedule as the area continues to experience severe winter weather.

Due to continuing dangerous road conditions, power outages, and rolling blackouts throughout the district, all CSISD schools will be closed for both in-person and virtual learners on Thursday, Feb. 18.

The Texas Education Agency has indicated that any district experiencing widespread power disruption due to inclement weather will be eligible for a missed school day waiver and not be required to make-up the day.

SCHOOL CANCELED THURSDAY -- Due to continuing dangerous road conditions, power outages, and rolling blackouts throughout the district, all CSISD schools will be closed for both in-person and virtual learners on Thursday, February 18. More: https://t.co/SGEbYCLi9w — College Station ISD (@CSISD) February 17, 2021

A decision regarding school status for Friday will be made Thursday.

CSISD will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.