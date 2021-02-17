Advertisement

Do’s and Don’ts: Avoiding carbon monoxide poisoning

Carbon Monoxide awareness and safety
Carbon Monoxide awareness and safety(ABC)
By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It has no smell and is completely invisible, some may even call it the Silent Killer, that’s carbon monoxide.

The severe winter storms are causing the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a carbon monoxide warning.

The agency is urging people to NOT turn on gas ovens, or stoves to keep your home warm. This news comes after a couple of dire incidents across the Lone Star State.

In Fort Worth, three people are in the hospital under critical conditions after apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Up the road in Houston, a woman and her 8 year old daughter died after they left their car running in the garage to keep warm.

The CDC is urging people not to turn on gas ovens or stoves, fire up grills inside, or climb into cars to warm up.

For more facts and tips from the CDC on carbon monoxide poisoning, you can click the following link.

https://www.cdc.gov/co/default.htm

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A BTU lineman works after record snowfall hit the Bryan area.
“No end in sight” for rolling power outages says ERCOT
What stores are open today in Brazos County
Why it’s taking so long for the power to come back on
North Zulch, Brenham, Madisonville added to boil water notices across the Brazos Valley
BTU: Rotating outage requirements may risk customers’ “health and wellbeing”

Latest News

Freezing rain is an issue for travel and power Wednesday. A last round of snow is expected...
WINTER STORM WARNING: Freezing rain quickly becoming an issue Wednesday morning
Hill County cattle rancher David Ballew rescued a calf stranded on ice Tuesday following days...
Local rancher saves calf stranded on ice
Brazos County Precinct 3 Constable J.P. Ingram says his Chief Deputy, Calder Lively, is making...
Local chief deputy constable “making good improvement” following weekend vehicle crash
A water line break has been reported at Rock Prairie Road, officials confirmed Tuesday night....
Wellborn SUD working on water line break at Rock Prairie Road