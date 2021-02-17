Do’s and Don’ts: Avoiding carbon monoxide poisoning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It has no smell and is completely invisible, some may even call it the Silent Killer, that’s carbon monoxide.

The severe winter storms are causing the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a carbon monoxide warning.

The agency is urging people to NOT turn on gas ovens, or stoves to keep your home warm. This news comes after a couple of dire incidents across the Lone Star State.

In Fort Worth, three people are in the hospital under critical conditions after apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Up the road in Houston, a woman and her 8 year old daughter died after they left their car running in the garage to keep warm.

The CDC is urging people not to turn on gas ovens or stoves, fire up grills inside, or climb into cars to warm up.

For more facts and tips from the CDC on carbon monoxide poisoning, you can click the following link.

https://www.cdc.gov/co/default.htm

