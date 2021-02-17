ERCOT says ability to restore more power depends on generator availability

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said they were able to restore about 3,500 MW of load, about 700,000 households, Tuesday night. But, some of that power was lost later that night.

The Midwest went into a power emergency, according to ERCOT, and they weren’t able to import about 600 MW.

“We know millions of people are suffering,” said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness. “We have no other priority than getting them electricity. No other priority.”

ERCOT has been instructing utility companies Wednesday morning to shed about 14,000 MW of load, around 2.8 million households, Wednesday morning.

“The ability to restore more power is contingent on more generation coming back online,” said ERCOT Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin. “Since the winter storm began on Monday, approximately 185 generating units have tripped offline for one reason or another. Some factors include frozen wind turbines, limited gas supplies, low gas pressure and frozen instrumentation.”

ERCOT said that Wednesday morning about 46,000 MW of generation had been forced off the system due to the extreme weather event. About 28,000 MW is thermal and 18,000 MW is wind and solar.

“Although we’ve reconnected more consumers back to the grid, the aggregate energy consumption of customers, those recently turned back on and those already on, is actually lower this morning compared to yesterday because it’s less cold,” said Woodfin. “However, we are anticipating another cold front this evening which could increase the demand.

