Friday game moved to Saturday doubleheader

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M baseball has postponed Friday’s season-opener against Xavier due to inclement weather and the contest will be played as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Aggies and Musketeers will meet in game one at 2 p.m., followed by the second game approximately 30 minutes after completion.

The finale of the series remains a noon start on Sunday.

For information on ticket polices refer to the following 12th Man Foundation page -  https://www.12thmanfoundation.com/tickets/ticket-policies/index.html#baseball

