Gary Blair named to Naismith late season Coach of the Year Watch List

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Georgia -- Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair was named to the late-season watch list for the 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday.

Blair has led the Aggies to the No. 5 ranking in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll. A&M leads the country in ranked wins (8) and is tied for the most total victories (19). Despite the shortened regular season, the Aggies are one win away from registering their 16th consecutive 20-win season under Blair.

The Dallas native is fourth among active coaches in wins with 832, and he makes A&M one of only six schools in the country to have a national championship-winning coach leading its program.

The award is in its 35th season with South Carolina’s Dawn Staley winning last year. Blair has been a finalist for the award twice in his career (2003, 2007). He is joined by 15 of the best coaches in the NCAA, including three from the Southeastern Conference.

