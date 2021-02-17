Here’s what’s open on Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we enter mid-week and thousands of people are still dealing with power outages, here is an updated list of stores open for shopping.

Keep in mind: many of these stores have not received trucks with new shipments of items. They are operating with limited stock and services.

HEB: All locations open Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Home Depot: Open 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Dollar Tree’s in Bryan: Open but subject to close based on power availability

Dollar General in College Station: Open but subject to close based on power availability

Lowe’s: Open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Target: Open but subject to close based on power availability

Walmart: Texas locations can be tracked here.

Sam’s Club: Open and scheduled to close at 5 p.m.

