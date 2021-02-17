Here’s what’s open on Wednesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we enter mid-week and thousands of people are still dealing with power outages, here is an updated list of stores open for shopping.
Keep in mind: many of these stores have not received trucks with new shipments of items. They are operating with limited stock and services.
HEB: All locations open Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Home Depot: Open 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Dollar Tree’s in Bryan: Open but subject to close based on power availability
Dollar General in College Station: Open but subject to close based on power availability
Lowe’s: Open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Target: Open but subject to close based on power availability
Walmart: Texas locations can be tracked here.
Sam’s Club: Open and scheduled to close at 5 p.m.
