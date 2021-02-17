Advertisement

Here’s what’s open on Wednesday

Many of these stores are operating with limited stock and services.
People waiting in line to purchase items at College Station Sam's Club
People waiting in line to purchase items at College Station Sam's Club(Michael Oder)
By Erika Fernandez and Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we enter mid-week and thousands of people are still dealing with power outages, here is an updated list of stores open for shopping.

Keep in mind: many of these stores have not received trucks with new shipments of items. They are operating with limited stock and services.

HEB: All locations open Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Home Depot: Open 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Dollar Tree’s in Bryan: Open but subject to close based on power availability

Dollar General in College Station: Open but subject to close based on power availability

Lowe’s: Open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Target: Open but subject to close based on power availability

Walmart: Texas locations can be tracked here.

Sam’s Club: Open and scheduled to close at 5 p.m.

