Local chief deputy constable “making good improvement” following weekend vehicle crash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local chief deputy constable is getting better each day following a serious rollover crash over the weekend.

Brazos County Precinct 3 Chief Deputy Constable Calder Lively sustained serious injuries in the crash along Highway 21 Saturday morning. Authorities say his vehicle went over ice near an overpass, which caused the vehicle to slide and hit a barricade. The car then flipped over the barricade and came to a stop on its roof.

Tuesday night, Precinct 3 Constable J.P. Ingram said Lively is making good improvement. Ingram said Lively’s mind and spirit are good. He said now they’re waiting on his body to catch up, though they do expect it to be a long recovery process.

Ingram said they’re in a weather holding pattern right now. Once the weather conditions improve, they’re expecting Lively will be moved to a facility in Houston to work on neck and spine rehabilitation.

Constable Ingram also expressed his gratitude for the Bryan Police officer who responded to the crash scene. He said the officer did a good job taking care of Lively before EMS arrived.

Chief Deputy Lively was not on duty at the time of the accident and was operating his personal vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.