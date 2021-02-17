Local leaders talk Brazos County Declaration of Local Disaster

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Judge Duane Peters declared a Local Disaster of severe weather conditions Tuesday in hopes to help the county in the future.

Peters says his decision comes after Gov. Greg Abbot declared a state disaster to the Federal Government.

“By me signing the local disaster, if the funds become available and if there’s some available for the local business or in the community somehow, that makes us eligible for them,” said Peters.

The declaration states that the severe winter weather poses an imminent threat of widespread and severe property damage, injury, and loss of life due to prolonged freezing temperatures, freezing rain, and snow to the Brazos Valley.

“We really don’t know how bad it is until everything starts to thaw out and then we’ll find out just how bad things were,” said Peters

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says if funding becomes available it could help reimburse the cities for extra costs.

“For the overtime that we’re having to pay our electrical lineman and others to get us through all of this, our highway folks you know city staff that are on hourly wages but it also helps us cover some of the costs for materials that we might need to get us through this,” said Mooney.

Mooney says moving forward as they work to figure out what they can do better in times like these he hopes residents throughout Brazos County will voice their concerns.

“I hope people will take the time to respond to questions, to surveys that are likely to be developed so that we can really identify what the needs are and by doing that we can be better prepared for when this comes around again,” said Mooney.

The state of disaster will be in effect for a week unless it is renewed by the Commissioners Court of Brazos County.

