Local plumbers responding to frozen pipes and water heaters

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Not only is this freezing weather causing issues with electricity but many Brazos Valley residents are having a hard time accessing their water.

JBG Plumbing Project Manager, Jordan Caramino says he answered more than 300 calls Tuesday.

“It’s ranging from, ‘I don’t have hot water’ and ‘I don’t have water at all’ or sewer backups,” said Camerino

College Station residents like Alexis High say it was around 11:00 p.m. Monday when they knew there was a problem.

“We could hear kind of like a little hissing from the wall and that’s when we knew that it was probably a pipe that had burst,” said High.

Camerino says when it comes to breaks or frozen pipes turning off the water at the meter is the best plan.

“Turn off the water at the meter if you haven’t already kept the water running. If you’ve already ended up in this bad situation where you don’t have water, go ahead and shut it off. We’re happy to come help people do that as well,” said Camerino.

Camerino says while they can fix most problems, Tuesday came with bigger issues.

“I can’t thaw it out until the weather rises above freezing. Then we can go ahead and assess the issues,” said Camerino

As we prepare for more cold weather the next few days Camerino says it’s not too late to protect your pipes.

“Keeping the water running is best if the water is moving then it’s not freezing so that’s a great thing to do,” said Camerino. “Now if you’re not getting water through a couple of faucets in your home and you are at others then it’s best to try and see if you can shut it off because leaving that pressure on it’s going to loosen up eventually and you may have an issue on your hands.”

